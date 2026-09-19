FACE Amusement Group Joins NYC Buddy Walk

FACE Amusement Group recently teamed up with the National Down Syndrome Society for their 31st Annual NYC Buddy Walk at Times Square. More than 2,500 participants joined the Buddy Walk.

As part of the day’s festivities, FACE Amusement Group donated a teddy bear to every participant in Central Park.

“We’re proud to once again stand alongside NDSS and the incredible Down syndrome community,” said Bucky Mabe, CEO of FACE Amusement Group. “Bear Hugs is about something very simple – bringing joy to people and letting them know they are valued. Seeing thousands of participants come together for the Buddy Walk and being able to put a bear in their hands makes this one of the most meaningful days of the year for our FACE team.”

As part of the Bear Hugs program, when a guest wins a teddy bear at a participating FACE Amusement location, such as Guy Fieri’s Downtown Flavortown, FACE donates a bear on the guest’s behalf. So far, they’ve donated more than 20,000 bears.