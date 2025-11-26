FACE Amusement Group Joins 25th Buddy Walk

FACE Amusement Group and the Guy Fieri Foundation recently took part in the 25th Annual FRIENDS Buddy Walk in Johnson City, Tennessee. More than 1,000 participants gathered “to celebrate community, shift perceptions and champion greater opportunities for individuals with Down syndrome.”

As part of the festivities, FACE Amusement Group and the Guy Fieri Foundation donated a teddy bear to every participant.

“We’re honored to stand alongside the National Down Syndrome Society (NDSS) in their mission to empower individuals with Down syndrome and their families,” said FACE CEO Bucky Mabe. “Through our Bear Hugs program and our ongoing partnership with NDSS and the Guy Fieri Foundation, we’re able to give back in meaningful ways that celebrate inclusion and make a positive impact nationwide.”

Learn more at www.ndss.org/all-buddy-walks.