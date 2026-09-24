FACE Amusement Group Gets Brass Ring Award

FACE Amusement Group recently received an IAAPA Brass Ring Excellence Award for Best Talent Acquisition Program.

“At FACE, we believe exceptional guest experiences begin with exceptional team members,” said CEO Bucky Mabe. “Receiving this IAAPA Brass Ring Excellence Award is a tremendous honor and validates our commitment to building a culture where people can grow, lead and build meaningful careers. As we continue to expand, investing in our people remains one of our highest priorities and greatest competitive advantages.”

Added Deb Christensen, chief people officer for FACE Amusement Group: “Our people are the heart of our success. This award recognizes the dedication of our recruiting and operations teams who work every day to attract, develop and retain exceptional talent.

“As we continue to grow, we remain committed to creating a workplace culture where team members feel valued, supported and empowered to succeed. We are honored that IAAPA has recognized the importance of investing in people and building strong teams.”