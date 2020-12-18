F2FEC Scheduled for May 4-6 in Texas

F2FEC RISE, a face-to-face event originally scheduled for March has been pushed back a couple months to May 4-6 at the Kalahari Resort in Round Rock, Texas. Its theme has also been shifted to simply “Gathering.”

According to the organizers – Three Amigos Ben Jones, George Smith and Rick Iceberg – the May event will “bring together leaders and good friends to talk about what 2020 has taught us, what’s next and how inspired thinkers can join forces to establish goals and mobilize a collective commitment to rise from the pandemic and its devastating effects on our economy, our industry, and move forward.”

The Amigos have also unveiled the second part of their vision – looking ahead to 2022 and beyond, “by delivering on our promise from the conclusion of 2019’s F2FEC IMAGINE, wherein we said that we would return with a reimagined, new Face-2-Face Entertainment Experience that is ‘bigger, badder, bolder, better and different.’”

That will happen in March 2022, so mark your calendars early! In the meantime, stay up to date on the F2FEC events at www.f2conference.com.