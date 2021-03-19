F2FEC Postponed, Announcement Coming

The Face 2 Face Gathering scheduled for May 4-6 at the Kalahari Resort in Round Rock, Texas has been postponed. An announcement will be made in the next few weeks regarding what’s next for the event.

Organizers – the Three Amigos Ben Jones, Rick Iceberg and George Smith – said in a note to potential attendees that while registration was “tracking above expectation,” they didn’t feel that “maybe the timing is right” was a strong enough position “to lead the industry out of the Covid-Coma.”

“After consultation with many experts, and contemplating the overwhelming directives by the CDC and WHO, the Amigos determined that hosting the May Gathering and bringing a few hundred people together face-2-face (certainly not mask-to-mask) fell directly on the uncertain edge of ‘maybe.’” Visit www.f2conference.com for more details.