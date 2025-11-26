F1 Arcade Welcomes Chef Gordon Ramsay

Gordon Ramsay and his daughter Tilly made a stop at F1 Arcade Las Vegas last week on Nov. 22 during Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix weekend.

“The two faced off during Head to Head, an intense and fast-paced competition on F1 Arcade’s full-motion simulators,” the company reported.

“Gordon’s competitive spirit shined through as he raced against his daughter on some of the world’s most iconic tracks. Afterwards, the two posed for photos inside the brand-new entertainment and hospitality destination location within The Forum Shops at Caesars Palace.”

F1 Arcade first opened in London in December 2022 followed by its first U.S. location in Boston in April 2024.