F1 Arcade in Vegas Off to the Races

The new F1 Arcade, with its high-octane race simulators, opened Oct. 17 in Las Vegas, reported Couch Soup.
Along with the racing simulators and arcade, there’s also a full bar, extensive food menu and a live DJ on most days. The location also has a terrace that looks out onto Caesar’s Palace and the Las Vegas Strip.
Of course, guests can also expect a strong F1 theme and race parties. F1 Arcade also has locations in the U.K. and stateside in Boston, Washington, D.C., Philadelphia, Denver and Atlanta.
Learn more at www.f1arcade.com.