Boston’s Seaport district is now home to the newly-opened F1 Arcade, according to Mass Live. The arcade bar features dozens of racing simulators, bringing the Formula 1 experience to the masses.

The venue also features an extensive food and beverage menu, which, by the way, can be ordered right from the driving simulators.

The menu ranges from pub food like tacos, flatbreads and burgers, to high-end meals like lobster rolls and a $110 seafood tower.

