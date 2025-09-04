F1 Arcade Goes Global

F1 Arcade, a Formula 1 racing experience venue, recently signed a master franchise agreement with Top Racing Iberia, which will bring an F1 Racing venue to Madrid, Spain, within the next year, followed by Portugal at a later date. These will mark the first locations outside of the U.S. or U.K.
“The signing of this master franchise agreement represents a milestone in our international expansion plan,” said Jonathan Peters, F1 Arcade’s global president. “We firmly believe in the potential of the Iberian Peninsula – a market with a deep-rooted passion for Formula 1 and home to Spain’s very own Grand Prix.”
F1 Arcade currently operates in London, Birmingham, Boston, Washington, D.C. and Philadelphia. They feature more than 60 state-of-the-art full-motion racing simulators at each of the venues and offer a range of game modes tailored to fans of all ages and abilities.