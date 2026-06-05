F1 Arcade Coming to Chicago

The F1 Arcade chain is bringing their racing action to Chicago’s River North neighborhood this summer, Timeout reports.

The venue will have 70 full-motion racing simulators, which are designed in conjunction with Formula 1.

The arcade will be inside the former Rock Bottom Brewery space at 1 W. Grand Ave. and is also set to offer the full-service “Octane Bar” and a food menu featuring Wagyu beef sliders and a seafood tower.

In the U.S., F1 Arcade is also in Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, D.C., Denver, Las Vegas and Atlanta. Learn more at www.f1arcade.com.