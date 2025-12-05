F1 Arcade Announces New Chief Executive

The F1-themed chain F1 Arcade has tapped Jonathan Peters as its new CEO. He was previously the company’s global president of business.

As part of the planned leadership transition, Pub & Bar reported that founder Adam Breeden and co-founder Diane Jervis will now have non-executive director roles as the business scales up and enters new markets. Launched in 2022 in London, F1 Arcade now has locations in the U.S. and new expansion plans in Spain in partnership with Top Racing Iberia.

“F1 Arcade is entering a momentous new stage as a scale-up and I am excited to take up the CEO role to lead the business through our most ambitious phase to date,” Peters said. “We have strong investor backing, a proven concept and a well-defined international expansion plan. My focus now is on turning that opportunity into sustained growth. I look forward to building on our huge achievements so far.”