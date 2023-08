A new FEC in Chubbuck, Idaho, has broken ground and expects to hold a grand opening by January, according to KPVI.

Called Extreme Rush, the 60,000-sq.-ft. venue will have a multi-level go-kart track, mini-golf, escape rooms, an arcade and more.

Co-owners Sidney Davis and Jason Hebdon said they are excited to be bringing the fun center to the Portneuf Valley and noted that construction will take 4-6 months. Keep up to date on the progress over at www.extremerushidaho.com.