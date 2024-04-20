Extreme Engineering’s Golf Ball Cannons a Hit

Extreme Engineering recently debuted the world’s first commercial golf ball cannons at the new Atomic Golf in Las Vegas.

The 99,000-sq.-ft. entertainment center is near the Stratosphere Hotel on the Vegas Strip and boasts four stories of more than 100 high-tech golf bays.

“Working with the team at Atomic Golf was an absolute blast,” said Phil Wilson, Extreme Engineering’s chief development officer. “Bringing their concept to reality was one of our favorite design projects to date. Witnessing guests’ excitement while operating the cannons was even more rewarding.”

