Experience Social to Be Canada’s Largest Pin Bar

Ottawa Pinball Arcade maven Mike Loftus is working to transform a former rock bar into a family-friendly pinball bar with Canada’s biggest collection of pinball machines, Ottawa Citizen reported.

Called Experience Social, it will house more than 60 games, topping the 55 at Vancouver’s VanCity, which is currently considered the biggest pinball arcade in Canada.

Loftus also owns Pinball Medics, a pinball repair, parts and service business, as well as Pinball Museum, a showcase of vintage machines near the village of Alfred.

Learn more about the plans at www.ottawapinballarcade.ca.