Exhibitor Registration Available for AEI 2027

Since rates increase after Dec. 1, Amusement Expo organizers say there’s no better time than now to apply for booth space at the 2027 trade show, which will be in the Las Vegas Convention Center’s North Hall from March 17-18 (the education portion will precede it from March 15-16).

Amusement Expo welcomes more than 300 companies annually to showcase their products for more than 5,500 attendees from roughly 1,500 unique businesses.

According to their 2026 attendee survey, 95% of attendees say the show influences purchasing decisions and 65% buy onsite or within 30 days of the exhibition.

Learn more at www.amusementexpo.org.