exA-Arcadia Offering Cabinet Through AVS Companies, Shaffer

exA-Arcadia recently announced that they’ll be attending Amsuement Expo (March 27-30 in booth #A1156) and the Bar & Restaurant Expo (March 27-29 with AVS Companies in booth #223), both to be held in Las Vegas.

The indie game maker brings more than 30 games to a specialized cabinet available in 1-, 2- and 4-player models with classic arcade action. The exA-Arcadia cabinet is currently available exclusively from AVS Companies (www.avscompanies.com) and Shaffer Distributing (www.shafferdistributing.com).

The company has 10 more games set to release sometime this year, including various shooter games, fighting games and other action titles. CEO Eric Chung noted: “exA-Arcadia provides the most economical solution for adding a new title to your location lineup by offering plug and play cartridge kits at low price points.”

exA-Arcadia also now makes an Adults Only model called Hawt Pink Club that is available for venues that are strictly 21-plus. Learn more at www.exa.ac/en.