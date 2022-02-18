EVO Entertainment Takes Over Former Theater

EVO Entertainment Group, the Texas-based cinema entertainment company, will open a 50,000-sq.-ft. movie complex at the Peninsula Town Center in Hampton, Va., this April.

According to the Virginian-Pilot, the location was a former Studio Movie Grill. The eight-screen dine-in movie theater will also have a nine-lane bowling alley, an arcade, a restaurant and bar and private event space.

EVO founder and CEO Mitch Roberts said this will be the first location outside of Texas. Studio Movie Grill temporarily closed its locations in March 2020 due to Covid and did not reopen the Hampton location.