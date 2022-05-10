EVO Entertainment Opening in San Antonio

EVO Entertainment, which operates entertainment centers throughout Texas, will expand into San Antonio. The company announced on May 4 that city’s South Park Mall will be the newest location for their cinema-entertainment. The new location is expected to open in December.

According to the San Antonio Express-News, the facility will have 12 screening rooms featuring dine-in service and recliner seating, as well as a video and redemption arcade, 14 bowling lanes, virtual reality, bumper cars and a from-scratch kitchen and bar.

The new EVO will be located in a former Sears, which closed in February 2020. The new location will bring 200 jobs to the community. Learn more at www.evocinemas.com.