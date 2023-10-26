EVO Entertainment Group Rebrands, Buys Smaller Chain

EVO Entertainment Group, the cinema entertainment center chain based in Texas, recently announced it’s now called Elevate Entertainment Group. The newly-rebranded company has also acquired the Austin-based arthouse chain Violet Crown Cinemas. Elevate Entertainment operates 15 venues across the U.S. with four more in the works, according to Deadline.

“Today’s news marks a significant milestone in the pursuit of our long-term vision for the future of cinema and entertainment,” said Mitch Roberts, a fourth-generation movie theater operator who is founder and CEO of Elevate Entertainment. “As an Austin local, Violet Crown is a brand close to my heart and I am honored to be trusted with the task of preserving and expanding their legacy.”

Violet Crown Cinemas has four venues in Austin, Dallas, Charlottesville, Va., and Santa Fe, N.M. The purchase adds a total 30 screens to the group’s 172 already in operation. The smaller chain will continue to operate under its existing brand name. For now, you can still learn more about the company at www.evo-cinemas.com.