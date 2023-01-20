EVO Entertainment Breaking Ground on Another Facility

EVO Entertainment Group recently announced its plans to build a 53,000-sq.-ft. center in Hutto, Texas (northeast of Austin), the company’s first ground-up build since the start of Covid-19.

According to Community Impact, the facility will have an eight-screen movie theater with recliner seating, an arcade, 10 bowling lanes and private event space.

“Coming out of Covid … we wanted to stay close to home,” said the Austin-based company’s CEO Mitch Roberts. “With high growth and just a great family community being 30 minutes from our home office, Hutto is kind of perfect.” Learn more at www.evocinemas.com.