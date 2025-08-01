Everything’s Bigger in Texas: Massive FEC Coming Soon

Score Entertainment, a 150,000-sq.-ft. FEC headed to Humble, Texas, by summer 2026, is reportedly going to be the biggest place of its kind in the state. The Houston area center will move into a former Sears location at Deerbrook Mall that’s been vacant since 2020.

The multi-million-dollar project will include go-karts, laser tag, bowling, axe-throwing, a trampoline park, mini-golf, arcade, sports simulators and VR experiences – pretty much everything under the amusement umbrella – plus a pair of sports bars.

The center will be anchored by its indoor kart racing. The European made electric karts on offer will reach speeds of up to 45 MPH. Pro racers must be at least 12 years old to race on the track, while junior racers must be at least 8. Learn more at www.scoreusa.com.