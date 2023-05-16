Esports Viewership Continues to Climb

According to SportsLens.com, global esports viewership is expected to hit 665 million people by 2025. Competitive gaming already has hundreds of millions of fans worldwide.

The data shows more than 210 million people have started watching esports in the last five years – something perpetuated by accessibility on sites like Twitch, YouTube, Facebook and other live-streaming sites.

About one-third of the global viewership comes from China and the U.S. is expected to have roughly 36.2 million viewers by 2025 while the U.K. market will have about 15.5 million fans. Click here to read more.