Esports History Day Celebrated in Iowa

The people of Ottumwa, Iowa, will be joined by video gamers around the nation on Nov. 10 to celebrate Esports History Day. An official mayoral proclamation from Mayor Tom Lazio has been issued for that day, which celebrates the 40th anniversary of Twin Galaxies, believed to be the first esports organization.

The city will unveil a 35-inch bronze plaque that commemorates a famous 1982 LIFE magazine photograph that played a role in launching the “esports age.”

Among the expected attendees at the ceremony is John Grunwald, director of the Fairfield High School Esports Club. “Our team is very excited to be here for this ceremony and be part of the group photograph as we all pose beside the bronze plaque,” he said.

“The history of esports begins right here at this spot in Ottumwa and all the gamers on the Fairfield Esport Club are deeply honored to have the opportunity to be here and take on the responsibility of carrying organized esports into the next generation.”