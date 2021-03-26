Esports Arenas Popping Up in Chicago, Tampa

Surge Esports Stadium, a $30 million arena dedicated to esports and virtual reality, has been approved in Chicago’s Near South Side neighborhood.

The development, expected to open later this year, will cover more than 108,000 sq. ft. of space in the former Kozy’s Cyclery, with additional space constructed, according to Blooloop. The project will create an immersive experience able to accommodate up to 1,040 people.

Another esports project is underway in Tampa, Fla. at The Skills Center, where former NFL players and teammates Steve Young and Jerry Rice are helping to build 8 to 80 Zone, funded through the pair’s Forever Young Foundation.