Escapology to Open Second Location Oct. 6 in Arizona

The escape room brand Escapology is slated to open their second location on Oct. 6 at the Tempe Marketplace in the Phoenix, Ariz., area.

According to KTAR, the venue features live, interactive experiences and will be located in a 4,500-sq.-ft. space. “We’re thrilled to open our second Arizona location at such a fun place like Tempe Marketplace,” said co-owner Anna Stovall. “Bringing these exciting escape room adventures to the Valley and giving the community a fun way to spend time with friends and family is our passion.”

Among the theme options to choose from are: “Narco,” “Mansion Murder,” “Seven Deadly Sins” and “Lost City.” In November, three more games will be installed (“Batman,” “The Pirates Curse” and “Antidote 2.0.”

The other Escapology in Arizona, which opened in 2021, is in nearby Gilbert. Learn more and see additional locations of the franchise at www.escapology.com.