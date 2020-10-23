Escape Rooms, Axe Throwing Coming to Downtown Ionia

The Michigan town of Ionia will soon have a new entertainment center featuring escape rooms and indoor axe throwing. According to the Ionia Sentinel-Standard, Leading Edge Escape Rooms has Nov. 14 set for its grand opening (with a soft opening on Nov. 6).

The business will open with a Christmas-themed escape room called The Gingerbread Cottage and plans on initially being open weekends – expanding to Fridays through Sundays come November. Three lanes of axe throwing will be added in December, and there are also plans to open the first hourlong escape room with a Mayan temple theme in early 2021.

“We want people to come try a unique experience that is a lot of fun and something they’re going to keep talking about for a while,” said co-owner Chanelle Ring. “We’re hoping to keep things fresh and new frequently enough where they don’t have to go find someplace else to do it. We just want them to experience a good time right here in Ionia.”

Learn more about the business at www.leadingedgeescaperooms.com.