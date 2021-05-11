Escape Room Treasure Hunt Coming to Fort Wayne

The Fort Wayne Escape Room is holding a treasure hunt around the Indiana city this weekend. The event will be May 15; maps will be $30 and are available on the company’s website.

Participants must follow an intricate treasure map filled with complex clues to find the treasure, according, reports WANE. “We have designed another thrilling treasure hunt experience,” said Corey Ford, owner of Fort Wayne Escape Room. “It’s simple, just be the first to decipher the clues, find the treasure box and the cash is yours.”

The first treasure hunt was held in April 2020 after the escape room was forced to closed at the start of the pandemic and is back by popular demand. More details are available at www.fortwayneescaperoom.com.