Escape Room Entrepreneur Opens Axe Throwing Venue

Longhouse Axe Bar, owned and operated by Jeremiah Reynolds, recently opened in Sheboygan, Wis. Known for his escape rooms, Reynolds wanted to make a unique experience – and that’s exactly what he did.

“We set out to build something different, and we didn’t know what it was going to be until we were finally ready to open it,” he told Fox 6. “Our whole business isn’t centered around axe throwing. It’s not centered around escape rooms. It’s centered around something to do that’s fun, that’s a little different, that might get you out of your comfort zone a little bit, but also, you’re happy that you did. I like watching people figure it out and then get excited to throw their next axe.”

Reynolds even used local timber to build the bar and is stocking the shelves with local beer from 3 Sheeps Brewing. Learn more at www.longhouseaxebar.com.

