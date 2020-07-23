Escape Room Chain Says They’re the Safest Fun

60out Escape Rooms, with their 23 rooms in seven locations around Los Angeles, says escape rooms are one of the safest activities during COVID-19.

For one, they say private bookings allow 2-6 people in each room – and you can bring a group that you feel safe to bring. Only one group is allowed in the lobby at a time to ensure social distancing, too.

Among other safety measures, they have hand sanitizer stations at each location, mandatory handwashing, masks and temperature checks, and allow for extra cleaning time in between games.

“During these challenging times when we are all walking a fine line between being afraid to leave our home and going stir crazy, there is light at the end of the tunnel when it comes to finding a fun activity that is a low risk of getting COVID-19,” the company wrote.

“While it may be easy to overlook the benefits of escape rooms, they are in fact an essential business and should be treated as such. They are safer than restaurants, museums, movie theaters, sporting events, and bars as it is an environment that can be controlled.”

To book a room or get more information, visit www.60out.com. They also offer virtual escape rooms for those who aren’t local or want a different experience.