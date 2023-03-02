Erik Guthrie Celebrates 20 Years with Zone Laser Tag

Erik Guthrie, executive vice president of Zone Laser Tag, joined the company March 1, 2003, and has been celebrating his 20 years this week.

Zone Laser Tag is the oldest laser tag manufacturer and boasts that it has grown to become the largest with offices around the globe, and Guthrie is known as a prolific voice in the industry.

He heads up the Laser Tag Convention annually and also the International Laser Tag Day program and is also a columnist for RePlay. Send him a congratulations: [email protected].