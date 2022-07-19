Envision Escape Rooms Buys Skating Fun Center

Sloan and Josh Dalley, owners of Envision Escape Rooms, are now the new owners of Deleta Skating & Family Fun Center in Pocatello, Idaho.

According to the Idaho State Journal, their original business opened in September and has garnered quite a following in the Pocatello area.

Their plan is reportedly to keep the roller rink, make some cosmetic upgrades and add two or three escape rooms in the building’s attic. Plans are to open those in August. Learn more on their website at www.envisionescaperoomsidaho.com.