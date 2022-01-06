Entertainment Chain GameWorks Closing Permanently After 25 Years

Citing the pandemic-caused economic slowdown, GameWorks has officially closed all of its locations. The company operated since July 1996 and shuttered in December, according to Nation’s Restaurant News.

They had six GameWorks locations across the country – in Chicago, Cincinnati, Denver, Las Vegas, Minneapolis and Seattle. They also operated Tabletop Tap House in San Francisco, which has also closed.

On their website, officials wrote: “Thank you for the many years of memories! The past 20 months and counting we have seen our business turned upside down and the continued slow economic recovery has left us no choice other than to close. Thank you for all the love over these past decades. We hope you remember us fondly and wish you all the best.”