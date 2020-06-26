Entertainment Centers Given the Go in Illinois

With Phase 4 of the “Restore Illinois” plan for reopening in motion, indoor entertainment centers, bowling alleys, skating rinks and more can operate at less than 50 customers or 50% of facility capacity as of June 26, according to NBC Chicago.

The Journal Gazette & Times-Courier reported that in Coles County, Planet Entertainment, an arcade in the city of Mattoon, opened its offering of car racing games, claw machines and other video games.

Lucky Strike Alley in Charleston will now be able to commence bowling. The facility had operated under new ownership for less than six months before it was forced to close in mid-March.

But not everyone’s sure how the new rules impact them. KAZ Amusements & Entertainment co-owner Zack Klinger said he’s waiting for additional info from the Illinois Dept. of Public Health before making plans to reopen his escape rooms.