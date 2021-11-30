Entertainment Center Planned for Columbus

A 33,000-sq.-ft. entertainment center coming to Columbus, Ohio, called The Kee was recently announced by the New York-based company Center Square.

According to the Columbus Dispatch, the venue will have a host of entertainment options and will even put on concerts and comedy shows. “We’ll host fitness classes, art exhibits and marketplaces like farmer’s markets,” said Center Square co-founder Adam Nestler. “We’ll also offer an array of recreational activities like duckpin bowling, giant Jenga, sports simulators, pool, ping pong and more – alongside delicious food and drink.”

The warehouse space leasing agent Clayton Davis noted there’s nothing like The Kee in the Columbus area and that he’s “pleased to help bring this modern-day community space” to the area.