Entertainment Center Coming to Willow Grove

Tilted 10 will soon occupy the space vacated by JCPenney at the Willow Grove Park Mall in the town of the same name in Pennsylvania, located just outside of Philadelphia. The entertainment center will feature more than 200 games and attractions, according to Philly Voice.

Coming in at 104,000 sq. ft., Tilted 10 will have two levels and include a bowling alley, multi-level laser tag arena, blacklight mini-golf, bumper cars, virtual reality and a pinball arcade.

The Texas-based company Nickels and Dimes, which operates 11 other entertainment centers in the U.S., is the owner. It will be their first Tilted 10 location in the Philadelphia region. Learn more at www.tilted10.com.