Entertainment Center Adds Bumper Cars, Expands Arcade

Westgate Entertainment Center, located in Lima, Ohio, has added bumper cars and more video games to their arcade. According to Lima News, new Spin Zone bumper cars were added as well as arcade games like Halo and Jurassic Park.

“Once Covid hit, we were shut down and we had a lot of time on our hands … so we started going down a road of doing what we’ve been wanting to do,” said owner Andy Johnston. To add the attraction and expand the arcade, six bowling lanes were removed.

Johnston called it a new revenue source and “another reason for people to come back and visit us.” He added that the bumper cars attraction appeals to all ages, too.