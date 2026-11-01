Endgame – November 2026

The End of a Rough Year Approaches

by Adam Pratt, Arcade Galactic & ArcadeHeroes.com

Tis the season of IAAPA, and with that, we come together to celebrate our industry and look forward to a new year. I’m doing my best to feel optimistic, but unfortunately, my Utah mall arcade business is down and not improving. After about four years of year-on-year declines, I’m teetering on the edge of having to close my doors.

The reasons why are many. Among them are the lasting effects of inflation from the year we’d all like to forget, 2020, and the return of high gas prices we hoped we’d left behind in 2022.

In the summer of 2022, I began to notice a steady decline in my business, and this year, thanks to wars in the Middle East and the ongoing war between Ukraine and Russia, it’s hitting consumer wallets too hard and for too long.

I also have an FEC down the hall from my arcade. This year, it became crystal clear that most consumer entertainment dollars entering the mall are going there. Movie theaters posted some record-breaking opening weekends this year (for Disclosure Day and Spider-Man: Brand New Day), yet in both cases, I had a very poor weekend. (We also have an IMAX theater in the mall.) Before the competing FEC opened, we’d have our busiest days on strong box office days. Now, it’s like there’s no nearby theater at all.

I thought the Street Fighter movie from Paramount Pictures, with all the positive press and my own marketing, would bring a traffic and earnings boost. I’ve been promoting that my arcade has both Super Street Fighter II Turbo and Street Fighter III: Third Strike (and I even offered a giveaway for that), but I haven’t seen a boost in those games or the business overall.

Regarding the more recent lackluster traffic, I place a good chunk of blame on a violent event that took place inside our mall back in July. It wasn’t at my location or in front of it – it was near the center court – but it affected my business just the same. Some psycho came into the mall and attempted to murder a mall kiosk employee. Fortunately, good Samaritans stopped him in the act, and the employee survived, but the entire mall’s reputation has not.

People, and particularly families, don’t want to set foot in a place where they don’t feel safe. Mall management is either naive or incompetent in seemingly deciding that this will blow over. They’ve done nothing to increase the presence of local police, which would definitely help, even though police headquarters is directly across the street at City Hall.

This reminds me of a Utah FEC that had a similar situation years ago. Located in the town of Murray, it opened in 1983 as the 49th Street Galleria and, in the 1990s, changed its name to the Utah Fun Dome. On March 29, 2003, a 16-year-old gang member fought with someone, then went outside and pulled a gun, firing multiple rounds into the FEC’s entrance area. Thankfully, there were no deaths – though there were several injuries. Before the year was out, the Utah Fun Dome closed, taking all of the jobs with it. Today, it’s an apartment complex.

I’m not sure what other locations have experienced similar events, how they dug out of it…or whether that would help. I’m just one business out of over a hundred in the area, and with very limited resources, I can do little to change people’s opinions of “the mall.”

I have received a lot of advice on what to do, but there is only one realistic answer: move to a new location. The problem is twofold – having the capital for the move and finding the right place. I’ve done some looking, but the cost to rent spots in strip malls – and where people would go – is absurdly overvalued. I did start a GoFundMe to help raise funds and sold a few things, but am still well under what I’d need to cover the basic first and last month’s rent deposit that 99% of landlords ask for, much less all of the other expenses (moving 75 games, hiring a lawyer to look over the new contract, remodeling the new location before I go in, etc.).

You might be wondering why I don’t explore moving to a different mall. That’s a good question, especially since malls in Utah are pretty strong, I’m not aware of any major mall closures in the state since the 1990s. Unfortunately, most malls already have an FEC on the property. That would be like jumping from one boiling pot right into another. (By the way, the two malls don’t have entertainment like that, are at full capacity, and have rates no better than a good strip mall.)

So it’s a matter of finding a standalone or strip-mall location. Still, as any of you who’s ever looked at rents or owning knows, that’s easier said than done, especially after years of declining revenues and growing debt have reduced my capital.

In short, I’m stuck between a rock and a hard place, trying to find a solution.

One option is to throw in the towel and close up shop. I’ve been doing what I can to avoid that, but after a very poor summer performance, I’ve been researching what I’d need to do if I got to that point. When we recently had a day where we only made $10, that became more of a possibility. (I haven’t seen earnings that low since I first opened in 2008.)

Brighter News

Regardless of my business’ health, this year’s IAAPA will be the biggest yet and I’ll be there to report (though not to shop). The scope of this year’s expo has me looking at the map to plan my time efficiently. Last year, I missed a few booths, and with more exhibits in the West Hall, I don’t want to repeat that mistake.

I usually bounce around like a pinball, playing and filming anything new in sight. That’s a fun way to go about it, but this year I’ll try to visit each booth in order, take care of what I need while I’m there, and then move on. If it works out as I hope, then by Friday I can go back and bounce around to finish up anything I missed.

As usual, operators will be on the prowl for the best deal (cost plus ROI) they can find, while also exploring games that offer different interpretations of a new trends. There’s no question that the rise of “clawcades” stems from the fact that claws/cranes offer some of the best ROI in the industry, so we’ll definitely see more of that at IAAPA.

Whether hyper-focused venues like the clawcade can survive long term is another question. Still, given where we are right now, I expect to see plenty of cranes and boxing machines at the show, offering a variety of options. (Of course, not all of those have to go to clawcades either.)

Whether any innovations will emerge is anyone’s guess, though Bay Tek recently launched its ICEE Prize Plunge and Pop The Lock Prize Vault games. On the boxer side, JET Games USA released Cyber Punch earlier this year, and Kalkomat introduced a similar concept this year with Boxer TV. Both punchers offer worldwide leaderboards to drive replay value.

Along those lines in redemption, expect new licensed games, but we’ll have to wait until the show proper to see the selection (and whether a new idea or innovation will change that landscape). I’m also expecting to see several video-redemption games.

On the video side, we should once again have options for both smaller ops and FECs, with companies like exA-Arcadia and Alan-1 offering sub-$10k titles. The other big players are offering mostly new licenses that should appeal to FEC buyers. When I wrote this article, only SEGA and LAI Games had unveiled part of what they plan to show at IAAPA (SEGA’s new House of the Dead, which you’ll read about in this issue, and two major hardware/software upgrades to the Asphalt Legends series from LAI Games).

I’d still like to see a return to video games offered in standard and deluxe models, which would help smaller, budget-minded operators. Raw Thrills and SEGA have done that with certain releases, so this practice hasn’t been completely absent from the marketplace. Still, it would be uplifting to see a few more (instead of having a deluxe version as the only option…and at a super deluxe price).

As I consider the industry as a whole through the lens of how my business is doing, I look forward to hearing new ideas in marketing and operations that might improve day-to-day earnings. Even though I ultimately need a new spot for my arcade, I owe it to myself and my employees to act as though I’m staying and to provide the best possible experience for my guests.

I hope you have a better situation than mine, but if not, keep your chin up and give it your all. Economies are slow-moving roller coasters that never stay in one direction, up or down. Circumstances can take time to shift. Prosperity isn’t impossible to achieve, but it takes grit and wisdom to get it.

[Editor’s note: If you’d like to help Pratt, search “Arcade Galactic” at GoFundMe or click here.]

Adam Pratt is the owner and operator of Arcade Galactic near Salt Lake City, Utah, and also publishes the Arcade Heroes blog site. He can be reached at [email protected].