Endgame – November 2025

The Early Line on New Games at IAAPA

by Adam Pratt, Arcade Galactic & ArcadeHeroes.com

Welcome, ladies and gentlemen, to another pre-IAAPA Expo write-up of new amusements I expect to see at the show, games that will help shape the industry as we crawl our way into the latter half of the decade.

I do want to stress that this is an incomplete preview, crafted well before many companies finalize their game announcements and exhibition plans. As you know, some companies completely withhold details on what they are bringing. I’ll do my best with some educated guessing in some of these instances and admit that I simply don’t know in others. I’m always happy to be proven wrong when I’m offbase. Also, RePlay was able to fill in the some of the blanks in some cases so if you haven’t already checked out Matt Harding’s product preview, turn to page 71 and do so!

Before we get too far into the preview weeds, I want to bring up a couple of trends that I’ve noticed from other shows this year, particularly GTI Asia China Expo and IAAPA Europe. (I “attended” both shows vicariously through photos that were sent my way.)

Trend #1) Dual screens continue to dominate, but we’re starting to see some adjustments to that by using giant 85” screens put on their sides. This essentially captures the same kind of effect, but without the black seam in the middle. Games like Wahlap’s Storm Racer 2 and Storm Rider X are using this. Fellow RePlay contributor Kevin Williams is calling this style of monitor “Super Deluxe,” but I prefer the more esoteric but appropriate “TATE Deluxe” (“tate” means “vertical” in Japanese and is how they have long referred to vertically oriented monitors on arcade games).

Trend #2) VR is not replacing flat displays anytime soon, and more companies that used to exclusively focus on the tech are pivoting towards mixed reality (MXR) products that use projection mapping and don’t require wearable controllers. That doesn’t mean there won’t be any VR at the show, but there certainly will be less compared to prior years. To save on space, I’ll mention a few of those at the end instead of mixing them in.

All right, on to the show with information on new “coin-op” games, arranged alphabetically by the manufacturer name and including the booth number. Please accept my apologies for missing anyone. Again, this information gathered early (mid-October), and much is subject to change, including shipping delays that can cause key games to simply not arrive in the States in time for the big show.

Ace Amusement – #1329: This Chinese manufacturer often has many of their products at other booths, such as Amusement Source International and Coastal Amusements, and at the last couple of IAAPAs, they’ve also taken their own exhibit space. I don’t know which of the games shown at GTI will be at the ASI booth, the Coastal booth or Ace’s but keep an eye out for a new hovercraft racing game, as well as a dinosaur gun games.

Adrenaline Amusements – #1615/1815: Adrenaline doesn’t announce their booth line-ups in advance, and they’ve been relatively quiet, except for testing a new Hot Wheels video racer at Dave & Buster’s earlier this year. I’d expect to see that game along with their other top pieces and maybe a surprise. Note: Distributor PrimeTime Amusements, which usually has its own space, will be teaming up with Adrenaline in booth #1815.

Alan-1 – #3417 (in the Rides & Equipment area): The crown of their booth will be Dr Pepper SODA SLAM!; a licensed and enhanced version of the SODA SLAM!; and a new deluxe version of Missile Command: Recharged. They will debut their first crane, Butts On Things, along with a prize merchandiser called Cosmic Spin. Dr Pepper SODA SLAM! will also be at the AVS Companies (#1918) and Shaffer Distributing (#2004) booths.

Amusement Source International – #429/528/629: ASI says it’s bringing 20 new games to IAAPA, some of which they have previewed on their LinkedIn page. Those include Ace’s Wild Hunting (a video hunting game for 1-4 players, pictured above), Rooster N Bro 2DX (a mounted gun shooter, pictured above), a number of redemption games like Madball Fury Road, Gem Racer, Balloon Fest and Croc Shock Adven­ture, as well as new cranes (one called Colour Star).

Andamiro USA – #1800: Andamiro has been rather quiet since Amusement Expo, but there have been sightings of a new Avengers-themed capsule pusher on test. The company confirmed with RePlay their plans to show SpongeBob Swish, an electromechanical basketball redemption game; a 2-player video shooter called Marksman that has an air-powered gun system with recoil; and the Nickelodeon Kart Racer video driver. They’ll also show the Redeem Machine Kiosk Version 2, an upgraded model that supports barcode and RFID card systems, along with other features.

There are also rumors of a new entry in their Pump It Up dancing arcade game, and I wouldn’t be surprised to see a new redemption or video redemption game.

ARCCER Amusement – #3884: This company may not be familiar to you, unless you are versed in Chinese manufacturers. They’ve had a strong presence in that market and frequent Chinese shows, but this is the first time they’ll be at IAAPA (you’ll find them in the First-Time Exhibitor’s area). They specialize in rhythm arcade games, offering more affordable alternatives to what certain Japanese game makers have. One of those games, Dance Show, was at IAAPA Europe at the UDC booth, so it seems likely it’ll be in Orlando.

Bandai Namco Amuse­ments – #1300/1600: Bandai Namco didn’t unveil anything brand new at the European show, but did announce to RePlay that they will be showing Goldstorm Pirates, Jumpin’ Jupiter and Pac-Man Roller with neon. They have tested Resident Evil 2 Arcade in the U.K. this summer, but they say the game won’t be available until later in 2026.

Bay Tek Entertainment – #1015: Bay Tek is another company that doesn’t usually like to broadcast their show line-up in advance, but they have announced that they’re bringing Dippin Dots Drop, Nailed It! (rendering pictured at right) and Perfect Pump to Orlando. (Games spotted on test include Forklift Frenzy and Battleship Bounce Off. At this time, there’s no word on how far into the test process they are or when we might see those pieces.)

Betson/Raw Thrills – #515/615/815: Sometimes Raw Thrills unveils a new piece before the show, and other times they like to try and surprise us. At GTI, they debuted a non-VR version of Godzilla Kaiju Wars (pictured above). That game, called Godzilla Kaiju Wars Deluxe, and a new motorcycle piece called Jackpot Racer will be at IAAPA. I’ve heard that they will have some new content for Big Buck Hunter Reloaded, too.

Bob’s Space Racers – #2615/2815: BSR is always something of a midway attraction that sits next to the Games & Arcade Pavilion, where I presume they’ll have another grand showcase of their latest “park” games that are made for theme parks, with a few FEC/arcade games around to enjoy.

Coastal Amusements – #1315: Coastal made a big play at Amusement Expo with their new Hot Wheels redemption game, which was just released this past summer. They also tend to have a mix of new cranes and video redemption games. The latter tends to be furnished by Ace Amusement. At AEI, they had Wild West Shootout 2, but that piece was indefinitely delayed due to tariffs. Perhaps it, or something else from Ace, will make an appearance.

Elaut Group – #2015/ 2215: At these booths, you’ll find Elaut, Benchmark Games and Coast to Coast Entertain­ment games. Benchmark recently launched Smurfs Goal Champs soccer (above) and will also have Ticket Boxer Arcade and the 4-player Wonka Claw. Their Coast-to-Coast brand will have a new 4-player crane lineup in different sizes and configurations.

exA-Arcadia – #102A: exA-Arcadia always has a lot of pure video games, and this time is no exception. While this might change, at press time they’re aiming to bring two 4-player cabinets and eight 2-player cabinets, each operating an exA system that can handle up to four game cartridges at once. Many of their game library should be at IAAPA with a focus on licensed titles, which may include Toxic Crusaders and Hunter x Hunter, along with some of their other games that should be ready to launch soon like Daybreak Slam and Blazing Strike AC.

ICE – #1806/1606: Based on the cover story in this issue, expect to see their Smash N Win merchandiser, the licensed NBA Baller basketball game, Neon Bowling and a brand-new piece for IAAPA, Odin’s Hammer Strike (developed with their partners at G&B Amuse­ments, pictured above) that tests the player’s “Viking-like strength.”

Jersey Jack Pinball – #829: Last year, they had an impressive setup as they introduced their PinballXP platform in conjunction with Creative Works. I imagine we’ll see it again, now applied to JJP’s latest release, Harry Potter. They should also have their other in-production titles, such as Avatar, Elton John and The Godfather.

JET Games USA – #631: JET will reportedly have some games from the same company they worked with to produce Mega Shot/Big Shot/Quick Shot. One such piece is Flamestone Cannon, which was at GTI. They might also have the Talking Tom endless runner video redemption game they showed at AEI.

IGPM/Kalkomat – #403: The company showed the new Boxer TV at IAEU, so I’d expect to see it in Orlando along with others in their lineup of boxers.

LAI Games – #231/237/431: At IAAPA Europe, LAI revealed their next major release, Ubisoft All-Star VR. As a spiritual follow-up to their Virtual Rabbids, this one ups the ante with a hybrid driving/shooting controller, and an impressive 17.6’ sized curved LED screen. This will be joined by other new games they announced to RePlay: a 2-player video shooter called Phantom Vanguard, the 4-player video shooter Kaiju Rampage Unite, the Cube Cash 2-player pusher redemption game and Hyper Grid, a large-format, unattended social play attraction for up to six players (rendering above).

Sega Amusements International – #1006: Apart from a strong IAEU presence, Sega’s been in the news recently with the sad passing of their former CEO Paul Williams last month. (Williams stepped down in September with Siraj Elkhawad appointed CEO.)

New on their game roster for the show will be Mini Cube Prize World, a “modular prize ecosystem” allowing operators to combine multiple game types into one unified platform; Putt It Par-Tee, a mini-golf themed redemption game; Simon Arcade, a redemption game based on Hasbro’s iconic memory game; and Sega’s legendary Daytona Championship USA, back in an all-new motion edition (above); High Five Tickets, a twist on the use of their patent-pending five-claw mechanism; and Subsoccer Arcade, a unique seated one-on-one table soccer game with fast, social play. They’ll also have releases from earlier in the year like Apex Rebels Standard and maimai DX.

Smart Industries – #824: First, the company’s innovative JJ Bot has an all-new 360˚ LED display for animations and graphics. The company will also debut Champion Scream N Win (right), a one-of-a-kind 2-player “scream-off” game in which players shout into the microphone to rack up points. (Can’t wait to see … or more aptly, hear … that one!) I would also expect to see a similar setup to what they had at AEI, with their Winner’s Nest and Prize Bay cranes. Their site also shows that cool Knock ‘Em Blocks competitive whacker and a new Toy Chest XL.

St. Louis Game Company – #106A: STL, as they sometimes go by, Will have The Black Box crane with display case, the Junior Crane with the company’s signature LED chasing lights and St. Louis arch design up top, the three-in-one Duck Mania and The Gateway Triple (prize carousel, cutter and claw combo), and The Gateway Double (a two-in-one with crane claw and cutter).

Step Revolution – #245: The best-selling dance game of recent memory has more competition at this show than ever before, but StepManiaX will be well-represented at the Step Revolution booth. I’m not aware of them developing any other game right now, but last year they did show off a new cabinet design for their standard SMX model.

Stern Pinball – #220: I would expect to see the standard IAAPA layout from them – games facing outward on both rows with a red wall in the center. They will certainly be showing off their new Star Wars: The Fall of the Empire, along with other recent launches like King Kong and Dungeons & Dragons (I grabbed a Premium recently after hearing about how well it performs).

Team Play – #170: Team Play will have a new piece, Ghostbusters Wheel, that puts the popular movie license into a game that’s a twist on the video redemption wheel. It features 3D mini-games, a newly designed handle mechanism, progressive bonus and the famous theme song. Team Play will also have its Candy Forge 4-player rotary ticket redemption game.

The Really Big Crane Company – #200: This company has been quiet, but they’ve surprised showgoers before with sudden appearances of new product. Perhaps they will again.

TouchMagix – #1045: TouchMagix was at IAEU with their Minions: Bullseye Mania, Pudgy Penguins: Polar Challenge and Pop It! games, but right after the show, revealed production had begun on Treasure Chest (a redemption game with two player stations) that was tucked in the back of their IAAPA 2024 booth. They also report that they’ll have two other brand-new items at IAAPA ’25: Boxed Up, which they describe as a fast-paced, quick-play merchandiser, and Pickleball Toss, “a classic carnival-inspired toss game reimagined in a modern arcade format.” Pickleball Toss will be unveiled live on Day 1 of the IAAPA tradeshow.

Triotech – #1031/1331: Triotech has a bit of space to play with, where they are likely going to be setting up one of their interactive theater systems, like the XD Dark Ride. That said, they also just unveiled a 2-player version of their Super Blaster game, which is made for smaller spaces and budgets than the original release.

UNIS – #1035/1335: UNIS always brings a lot of new-new products to these shows and in this year’s lineup are the Claw Express Wall and Tower systems which they say use modular MINI Series cubes that stack into walls, towers and clusters, and come with customizable LED signage, serving as prize games and marketing showcases. They’ll also have the dual-mode Monster Jet Riders racer (land and jet board air racing, pictured at the top of the next column), Clip N Win prize game (vertically mounted prizes on rotating turntables), the 4-player Claw Express Cube and two emoji games, Slam Street (basketball for 1 or 2 players) and Mini Hoops (a 2-player basketball redemption game). UNIS might also show a few pieces that debuted at GTI, such as two other video racers (Top Speed Legend and Dino Dash) and a pogo stick game called Jump Master.

Valley-Dynamo – #608: While new model releases of billiard tables don’t come along every day, Valley-Dynamo has been strong on promoting both those and their line-up of Jet-Pong games. They have occasionally surprised us with something completely new so we’ll have to wait for the show to see.

Wahlap – #240: Like UNIS, Wahlap had a strong and attention-grabbing presence at GTI. It’s likely that some of their games will end up being sold through other manufacturers or distributors in North America. This generally happens with some of Wahlap’s bigger releases, and those that haven’t already been picked up will be at their own booth. This might entail games like Monster Eye 3 Unite, which was shown at IAEU, and maybe Storm Racer 2 and Storm Rider X.

Yuto Games – #109: This Chinese company has been extremely active in producing all sorts of new games, so it is a little difficult to know exactly what they might bring, although last year they only had a few at their IAAPA booth, and it was a similar setup for IAEU. They’ve really been pushing a new racer called Crazy Drive.

Zooom Studios/Barron Games – #640 – Last but not least, we have Zooom Studios and Barron Games. Judging by their website, they will have a similar selection to last year, but they also might just be waiting for the show to do some reveals.

As mentioned near the beginning of this article, there are a number of companies producing immersive experiences, several of which used to exclusively focus on VR and are trying out other ideas. So, for VR products such as arenas or new MXR-style products you might stop in at the following booths:

• Creative Works (#4879)

• Hologate (#3686)

• Inowize (#4274)

• Kynoa SA (#3318)

• Movie Power (#635)

• Multiball (#3878)

• Rilix (#838)

• Rugged Interactive (#4490)

• Pixel Games USA (#2875/3075/3078)

• Valo Motion (#3886)

There certainly might be others that should belong in this list, but I am not familiar with them at this time.

I look forward to meeting up with old friends, making new ones, and checking out new products at IAAPA. I wish everyone a very happy show and safe travels. I’ll see you there!

Adam Pratt is the owner and operator of Arcade Galactic near Salt Lake City, Utah, and also publishes the Arcade Heroes blog site. He can be reached at [email protected].