Encrypt Escape Rooms Opens in Norfolk, Nebraska

With an Oct. 1 grand opening, Encrypt Escape Rooms is officially open in Norfolk, Nebraska.

According to KLKN, there are two storylines for guests to explore. The two challenges give teams 60 minutes to find the missing teddy bear in “Playroom Pandemonium” or clear their names in “Framed!”

The founders Austin Truex and Kiley Anderson said they welcome groups of all ages to enjoy family-friendly or team-building fun. Parties of 3-6 guests can reserve a room online. Visit www.encryptescaperooms.com for more details.