Enchanted Parks Names Chief Marketing Officer

Una de Boer was recently named the chief marketing officer for Enchanted Parks, which operates amusement parks like Six Flags Great Escape, Michigan’s Adventure and Diggerland.

“Una is a proven brand builder who understands how to connect business strategy with creative, effective marketing,” said James Harhi, CEO of Enchanted Parks. “Her experience in the global attractions industry and her practical leadership style will be invaluable as we continue to build guests’ connection with our parks.”

De Boer joins Enchanted Parks from WhiteWater, where she served in the same role and “helped build the global profile of the water park manufacturer and supplier” over the course of 10 years.

To learn more about her new company, visit www.enchantedparks.com.