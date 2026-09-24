Enchanted Parks Goes All-In for Halloween

Enchanted Parks’ locations around the country are readying for Halloween with fun for the whole family.

“Visiting a Halloween event at our parks is fall tradition for many of our guests and their families,” said CEO James Harhi “Our teams have put together incredible events, complete with live ‘scareactors’ and monsters around every corner along with thrilling ride experiences under the night sky.

“While we are heavy on the frights and jumps scares, we did not forget our younger guests. Daytime events include costume contests, trick or treating and more.”

Parks hosting Halloween-themed events include Diggerland USA (West Berlin, New Jersey), Great Escape (Queensbury, New York), Mid America Adventure (Eureka, Missouri), Water Safari (Old Forge, New York), Worlds of Fun (Kansas City, Missouri) and Valleyfair (Shakopee, Minnesota).

Learn more at www.enchantedparks.com.