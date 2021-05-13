Emporium Arcade Bar Offering Free Play on Killer Queen

Emporium Arcade Bar in Las Vegas at AREA15 is inviting guests to enjoy free play on the unique 10-player indie game Killer Queen every Tuesday.

“We have Nevada’s very first Killer Queen arcade console, and we invite all curious gamers to try it out for free each Tuesday,” said Steve Funkhouser, the arcade bar’s general manager. “They’ll soon discover for themselves why it has achieved such a huge following elsewhere in the United States.”

According to Vegas24Seven, the arcade bar is open to players 21 and up. It’s free to enter but guests must reserve a general admission ticket to AREA15 at www.area15.com.

Emporium Arcade Bar is open Monday through Thursday from 4 p.m.-midnight; Fridays from 4 p.m.-2 a.m.; Saturdays from noon-2 a.m.; and Sundays from noon-midnight.