Emporium Arcade Bar Celebrating Star Wars Day

May 4 is Star Wars Day (aka “May the fourth be with you”) and Emporium Arcade Bar in Las Vegas is celebrating with specialty cocktails and free play on their Star Wars pinball machine.

According to KTNV, to honor the world-renowned film franchise’s special holiday, the business will not only allow free play all day on Star Wars pinball, they’ll also have themed drinks. Plus, guests who arrive in Star Wars-themed costumes will receive 10 free game tokens.

The facility is located inside AREA15, the brand-new art and entertainment district near the Las Vegas Strip. It’s free to enter, but guests must reserve a ticket online at: www.area15.com/experiences/it-begins.