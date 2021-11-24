Emporium Arcade Bar Adding NOLA Location

New Orleans City Business got the scoop that Emporium, an arcade bar with locations in Chicago, Las Vegas and San Francisco, will put down roots in the bayou when it opens Emporium NOLA there.

The city council recently approved a use permit that allows developers to convert a warehouse/garage at 2231 St. Claude Ave. into a 5,000-sq.-ft. facility that offers classic arcade games, pinball, pool tables, shuffleboard, foosball and more. The space was most recently an art gallery and reception hall, and was previously an auto repair shop.

Land use attorney Mike Sherman, who represents the developer, told New Orleans City Business that a building permit should be secured by January and construction will last 3-4 months. He added that this is a “homecoming of sorts” for Emporium CEO Daniel Marks, who graducated from Tulane University and is opening the new facility with some former bandmates he played with in the city.

Click here to read the full story and visit www.emporiumchicago.com for information about the original Emporium.