Emerson Lanes Expands; New Arcade by Betson

The family-owned Emerson Lanes bowling center in Parkersburg, West Virigina, recently launched a new arcade designed and installed by the team at Betson Enterprises. Owners Jerry and Gregg Lorenze worked with Betson’s Regional Sales Director Mike Springman to create the new experience.

“We’re always looking for unique ways to serve our community,” said Jerry Lorenze. “Adding an arcade has helped us reach people who may not have visited us otherwise.”

The new game room features titles like Godzilla Kaiju Wars VR (Raw Thrills), Fast & Furious Arcade Motion (Raw Thrills), HYPERpitch (LAI Games), Wicked Tuna (UNIS), Carnival Wheel (Team Play), Taj Mahal Mini (Smart Industries), NFS Takedown (Adrenaline Amusements), JAWS (Stern Pinball), Marvel Avengers (Andamiro) and E-Claw machines (Elaut).

Learn more at www.emersonlaneswv.com.