Emerson Amusements Joins Bar Partners

Bar Partners, the Amuze company backed by Surge Private Equity, recently announced a partnership with Emerson Amusements. Emerson is a leading provider of amusements, ATMs and jukeboxes in the greater New York City area.

The collaboration marks the culmination of a 10-plus year relationship between Stephen Lahti, co-founder of Bar Partners (Austin, Texas) and Ken Goldberg, president of Emerson Amusements (Woodside, N.Y.), the companies said.

“I’ve known Ken for over a decade, and his voice has been instrumental in the success of Bar Partners,” said Lahti. “We share a commitment to excellence as ‘The Best in Amusement.’ The formal partnership with Emerson Amusements is a natural progression that will allow us to leverage our collective strengths. Together, we will redefine standards in the amusement industry and bring unparalleled value to our customers.”