Embed Unveils KIOSK+

After launching their award-winning Mobile Wallet at IAAPA Expo 2019, Embed is back at this year’s show with a new innovation – their KIOSK+ machine. You can visit booth # 606 to see it for yourself. With a lean footprint, the skinny KIOSK+ “enables operators to maximize their game room floor revenue per square foot,” Embed says.

“We have a clear vision of the FEC of the future, and KIOSK+ is a product that will transform what FECs are willing to accept from their business solutions providers,” said CEO Renee Welsh. That means “no more space-consuming bulky kiosks,” she added.

“Business solutions should enable operators to optimise the consumer experience while driving greater revenue and profit per square foot, which is the design purpose of KIOSK+. We are excited to help operators maximise their game room floor with revenue-generating games, lower their costs and achieve their business goals through this innovation.”

Learn more at www.embedcard.com.