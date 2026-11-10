Embed to Launch Developer Hub at IAAPA

Part of the growing Embed Ecosystem, the company will unveil their Developer Hub resource in booth S3759 at IAAPA Expo next week.

“There’s nowhere else we’d like to celebrate the launch of the Embed Developer Hub than here on the show floor,” said Embed CEO Renee Welsh. “This is a new destination where we forge stronger partnerships with different tech integrations to make both Embed and partner solutions work seamlessly for our operators and their guests.”

Explaining the new feature, CTO Andy Welsh added: “With an influx of customer requests to build integrations on the Embed platform to customize their current systems, we designed the Embed Developer Hub to simplify this journey. This is a self-service central resource of all API documentation for developers, providing both technical information and business context so they can easily understand the Embed platform, APIs and use cases.”

Stop by the booth or learn more at www.embedcard.com.