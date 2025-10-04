Embed to Introduce Latest Ecosystem Innovations at IAAPA

Embed recently released news about upgrades to its regularly evolving Embed Ecosystem, specifically related to innovation rollouts in time for IAAPA. The company will be in booth #1040 at the Orlando trade show, scheduled for Nov. 18-21 at the Orange County Convention Center.

Among the updates are many innovations to BOOKINGS, integrated digital waivers, roaming POS and real-time reports and analytics. “From front-of-house to back-office, Embed powers a seamless, revenue-driven ecosystem – exactly how operators like it,” said CEO Renee Welsh.

Added CTO Andy Welsh: “With these latest enhancements to the solutions under the Embed Ecosystem, BOOKINGS, WAIVERS, SALES, and REPORTS come together in a seamless, simplified, and cost-effective solution without the need for multiple platforms, additional costs, and more software suppliers. Now that’s end-to-end.”