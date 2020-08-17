Embed to Host Three-Part Live Webinar Series

EmbedLIVE, webinars that launched in April from the cashless company, is evolving into a new three-part series called Getting to the Other Side, which will take place in August, October and December, and aims to explore the latest industry issues.

Industry experts and professionals will lead 45-minute panel discussions throughout the series, and give their insights, experience, recommendations and know-how on specific topics.

“Since the start of the pandemic, we pivoted our business and marketing, focusing on 6-week-cycles of innovation, said CEO Sara Paz. “From the Covid-19 Relief Act, giving away our award-winning Mobile Wallet (a low touch payment solution), to the Covid-19 Resource Center that provides free reopening and Mobile Wallet creative launch toolkits to the industry, insight papers, and more.”

The first EmbedLIVE: Getting to the Other Side event will be Aug. 26. Click here to register and learn more or visit www.embedcard.com.